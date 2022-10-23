Ellie Goulding Readies Her Return to Dance Music With Announcement of 5th Studio Album

Ellie Goulding is healing from the scars of the pandemic with a return to dance music.

The chart-topping songstress announced her vision for her fifth studio album back in early 2021, but now, Higher Than Heaven has an official release date slated for early 2023.

In a 2021 interview on "The Joe Wicks Podcast," Goulding outlined her original vision for her upcoming LP and explained that writing in the album's early stages was progressing seamlessly.

"I spent a lot of time by myself, quite introspective. I had a backlog of things I wanted to write about," Goulding said at the time. "It was quite deep and emotional. And this album is the opposite of that. I found this dream team of writers, who just for some reason, without even having to talk about it, we're all on the same page. Together we’re on this mission just to have fun. We just want to make music for people to dance to and forget about everything in the past year."

Goulding has now released the album's lead single, "Let It Die," and it's a surefire sign she's stuck to the plan. The intimate dance anthem boasts a unique flair of dance music sub-genres rooted in disco, future house and more.

Higher Than Heaven is scheduled for release on February 3rd, 2023. You can pre-save the album here and watch the "Let It Die" music video below.

FOLLOW ELLIE GOULDING:

Website: elliegoulding.com

Facebook: facebook.com/elliegoulding

Twitter: twitter.com/elliegoulding

Spotify: spoti.fi/3qvpOEG