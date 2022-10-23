Skip to main content
Ellie Goulding Readies Her Return to Dance Music With Announcement of 5th Studio Album

Ellie Goulding Readies Her Return to Dance Music With Announcement of 5th Studio Album

Goulding's album cycle opens up with its anthemic lead single, "Let It Die."

Nathan Jenkins

Goulding's album cycle opens up with its anthemic lead single, "Let It Die."

Ellie Goulding is healing from the scars of the pandemic with a return to dance music. 

The chart-topping songstress announced her vision for her fifth studio album back in early 2021, but now, Higher Than Heaven has an official release date slated for early 2023.

In a 2021 interview on "The Joe Wicks Podcast," Goulding outlined her original vision for her upcoming LP and explained that writing in the album's early stages was progressing seamlessly.

"I spent a lot of time by myself, quite introspective. I had a backlog of things I wanted to write about," Goulding said at the time. "It was quite deep and emotional. And this album is the opposite of that. I found this dream team of writers, who just for some reason, without even having to talk about it, we're all on the same page. Together we’re on this mission just to have fun. We just want to make music for people to dance to and forget about everything in the past year."

220715-224454-TML2022-DN101307-DN
EVENTS

Remembering "A Reflection of Love": Watch the Official Tomorrowland 2022 Aftermovie

Tomorrowland hosted the official premiere of its 2022 aftermovie in Amsterdam's famed Royal Theater Tuschinski at ADE.

By Mikala Lugen
Carl Cox
EVENTS

Look Inside Carl Cox's Historic Headlining Performance at London's Wembley Arena

Cox commandeered an epic setup of synthesizers and drum machines for the show, where he debuted his upcoming album and treated attendees to history in the making.

By Rachel Kupfer
ade
GEAR + TECH

Innovative Music Tech Companies Receive €100K After Winning ADE Startup Competition

SYNKii and Un:hurd impressed judges with their unique solutions fit for the post-pandemic, digital era.

By Cameron Sunkel

Goulding has now released the album's lead single, "Let It Die," and it's a surefire sign she's stuck to the plan. The intimate dance anthem boasts a unique flair of dance music sub-genres rooted in disco, future house and more.

Higher Than Heaven is scheduled for release on February 3rd, 2023. You can pre-save the album here and watch the "Let It Die" music video below.

