Ellie Goulding Postpones Fifth Album, "Higher Than Heaven"

Ellie Goulding has pushed back the release of her hotly anticipated fifth album, Higher Than Heaven.

Back in summer 2021, Goulding suggested Higher Than Heaven will see her returning to her EDM roots, calling it "a dance thing from outer space." The upcoming album has now been postponed from February 3rd to March 24th.

Taking to Twitter to announce the delay, the Grammy-nominated electropop star attributed it to "exciting opportunities" that came up in recent weeks. Goulding also confirmed a new single, "Like a Saviour," and shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the track's music video.

"It’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done," she wrote.

"[Higher Than Heaven is] about being passionately in love," Goulding said last year. "But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash."

Loaded with disco and future house music influences, the album’s lead single, "Let It Die," is out now. You can pre-save Higher Than Heaven here.

