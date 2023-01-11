Skip to main content
Ellie Goulding Postpones Fifth Album, "Higher Than Heaven"

Ellie Goulding Postpones Fifth Album, "Higher Than Heaven"

Goulding has suggested the album, "Higher Than Heaven," will see her returning to her EDM roots.

Nathan Jenkins

Goulding has suggested the album, "Higher Than Heaven," will see her returning to her EDM roots.

Ellie Goulding has pushed back the release of her hotly anticipated fifth album, Higher Than Heaven.

Back in summer 2021, Goulding suggested Higher Than Heaven will see her returning to her EDM roots, calling it "a dance thing from outer space." The upcoming album has now been postponed from February 3rd to March 24th.

Taking to Twitter to announce the delay, the Grammy-nominated electropop star attributed it to "exciting opportunities" that came up in recent weeks. Goulding also confirmed a new single, "Like a Saviour," and shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the track's music video.

"It’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done," she wrote.

"[Higher Than Heaven is] about being passionately in love," Goulding said last year. "But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash."

Loaded with disco and future house music influences, the album’s lead single, "Let It Die," is out now. You can pre-save Higher Than Heaven here.

Follow Ellie Goudling:

Facebook: facebook.com/elliegoulding
Twitter: twitter.com/elliegoulding
Instagram: instagram.com/elliegoulding
Spotify: spoti.fi/3qvpOEG

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

aAD979CAAEwRYTtK4Bc567-1200-80
GEAR + TECH

This Astonishing Digital Piano Uses "Flying Drones" as Speakers

Roland is flying high with this ambitious concept.

By Lennon Cihak
FkCaSXfXwBciQGF
MUSIC RELEASES

D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz Drop Electrifying Q-dance Records Collab, "Magnetism"

"Magnetism" immersives hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design.

By Lennon Cihak
258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

By Jason Heffler

Related

ellie goulding
NEWS

Ellie Goulding Readies Her Return to Dance Music With Announcement of 5th Studio Album

Goulding's album cycle opens up with its anthemic lead single, "Let It Die."

ellie goulding
NEWS

Ellie Goulding's New Album Will See Her Return to EDM Roots

Goulding's fifth album will sound like "a dance thing from outer space."

ellie goulding
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: Ellie Goulding Revisits Breakthrough Single "Lights" With New "Sped Up" Version

Before introducing fans to her next chapter, Goulding dug into the vault.

silk city ellie goulding
NEWS

Ellie Goulding Teases Involvement in Return of Silk City

The famed British singer-songwriter shared a teaser video very similar to Diplo and Mark Ronson's recent reveal.

Kygo & Ellie Goulding
MUSIC RELEASES

Kygo & Ellie Goulding Strike Gold Their ‘First Time’ Collaborating! [LISTEN]

The much awaited Kygo and Ellie Goulding collaboration "First Time" is now out! Listen to it right here!

EsCis0FXIAIkx2K
NEWS

Ellie Goulding and Silk City Confirm New Single, Announce Release Date

A trifecta of contemporary music superstars are set to collide to mark the return of Diplo and Mark Ronson's Silk City.

A still screen from the video for Clean Bandit's "Mama" featuring Ellie Goulding which depicts U.S. President Donald Trump.
MUSIC RELEASES

Trump Parodied in Video for Clean Bandit's "Mama" ft. Ellie Goulding

Clean Bandit directed the "Mama" music video themselves.

illenium lollapalooza
NEWS

ILLENIUM Announces Fifth Album

The upcoming album follows 2021's "Fallen Embers" LP, which garnered a nod for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.