Ellie Goulding Teases Involvement in Return of Silk City

The famed British singer-songwriter shared a teaser video very similar to Diplo and Mark Ronson's recent reveal.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier in the week, Diplo and Mark Ronson teased the return of their Grammy Award-winning side project, Silk City. Not much was revealed in the ten-second video aside from a short musical preview, but it did direct fans to a landing page for "The New Love Club."

Not long after the initial teaser was shared, Ellie Goulding joined in on the fun and shared a cryptic video with a link to the website. Like the original, the video is ten-seconds long and features the same audio snippet. The main difference, however, is that the visual component shows an eye inside a heart instead of the Silk City logo. Check out both posts below.

It's unclear precisely what "The New Love Club" is, but fans have begun to speculate. Some believe it's a new album or single featuring Goulding, while others believe it may be tied to a new performance or mix. At the time this article's publication, the extent of Goulding's involvement in Silk City imminent return is not yet known.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for more information on the new website for "The New Love Club," which you can access here.

