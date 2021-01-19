Ellie Goulding and Silk City Confirm New Single, Announce Release Date

Ellie Goulding and Silk City Confirm New Single, Announce Release Date

A trifecta of contemporary music superstars are set to collide to mark the return of Diplo and Mark Ronson's Silk City.
Ellie Goulding (via Twitter)

After toying with fans about the reemergence of Silk City and a mystery collaborator tied to the duo's return, Diplo and Mark Ronson have confirmed their new single with Ellie Goudling.

The trio's upcoming collaborative track "New Love" is set to hit streaming platforms this Friday, January 22nd. The members of Silk City, who won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording in 2018 for the Dua Lipa-assisted "Electricity," had teased fans on social media with a short audio preview leading up to the announcement.

Goulding then poured gasoline on the fire when she tweeted the same preview, which includes a link that directs users to a website for the "New Love Club" and an invite to RSVP. However, neither Diplo, Ronson, or Goulding have divulged any information about what exactly the "New Love Club" is. Fans can RSVP here for updates and keep their eyes peeled on the site when the track officially drops.

"New Love" is slated for release this Friday, January 22nd via Columbia Records.

Source: Official Charts

