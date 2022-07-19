Skip to main content
Elohim's Music to Be Transformed Into Audiovisual Art Via Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

"You can hear a whole world, not just sounds. It's like listening in 3D."

c/o Press

After producing her latest EP alone in her bedroom, nothing could prepare Elohim for hearing her most introspective and personal songs to date in 3D with Dolby Atmos.

The industry-leading technology will soon be the preferred medium for listening to Elohim's Journey to the Center of Myself Vol. 4 EP. Transforming her work into an immersive, 18-minute audiovisual installation, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos together are bringing fans closer to the acclaimed artist than ever before.

"I remember walking into the studio and our wonderful engineer Adam [Comstock] was so excited to show me the Dolby Atmos mixes," Elohim said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I loved that he wanted me to have the full experience and my first thought was ‘wow, it feels like being in outer space.’ You can hear a whole world, not just sounds. It's like listening in 3D. At that moment I truly understood Dolby Atmos Mixes."

elohim
NEWS

"Elohim's music lends itself really well to the medium; it's sonically rich and has an inherent spatial quality about it," added Comstock. "Being able to expand on that and add even greater depth and dimension was a lot of fun, creatively, and Pro Tools' native integration with Atmos made the workflow feel really natural.”

The experience will kick off at the Hollywood-based Dolby Screening Room on July 21st with a special invitation-only showing, but the complete experience will be distributed on video platforms sometime this fall via ONErpm.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on Elohim's Journey to the Center of Myself Vol. 4 right now in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

