Elohim and GRiZ Announce Upcoming Collaboration "Bring Me Back"
Coming this Friday is a new house collaboration between Elohim and GRiZ called "Bring Me Back."
On Twitter, both artists shared a short preview of the upcoming single, which fans will be excited to hear GRiZ diving into the house side of the electronic music spectrum. This combined with the vocal and production capabilities of Elohim is giving fans of both artists many reasons to be excited for the weekend. Described as "super wavy" by GRiZ, the preview definitely confirms this notion as wobbly synth and a bubbly basslines are woven with Elohim's feathery vocals.
Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that over the weekend, Elohim tweeted out lyrics from the song before it was officially announced.
"Bring Me Back" by Elohim and GRiZ is set to release on Friday, April 9th, 2021. You can pre-save the duo's debut collaboration here.
