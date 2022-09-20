StemsDAO Teams Up With Elohim for Innovative NFT Remix Contest

In a boundary-pushing proposition, Elohim has teamed up with StemsDAO to offer her fans and a global community of music producers the chance to officially remix her music.

StemsDAO is fostering a strong community, fueled by conversations around music production and the world of Web3. The platform has set out to help musicians bypass the bottlenecks of copyright issues that often happen when remixing the music of major artists, while driving community-led ownership over these newly created works.

Following collaborations with the likes of Poolside, Harris Cole, White Cliffs, Sound of Fractures and more, StemsDAO has now teamed up with the celebrated singer, songwriter and producer to offer artists the chance to reimagine the stems of her acclaimed 2019 EP, BRAINDEAD as NFTs.

Elohim. c/o Press

By way of StemsDAO’s platform, music producers can now sample and rework stems from six tracks off BRAINDEAD. The contest's top entry will win a conversation with Elohim and receive an official release with her on all streaming platforms.

In an effort to create "a vibrant, living and long-lasting ecosystem" around the EP, StemsDAO's model allows fans who purchase the stems as NFTs to earn partial ownership over the remixes made using them.

To enter the contest, join the StemsDAO Discord here and head to the "braindead-stems" channel to fill out the registration form and download the stems. From there, artists must create remixes using at least three stems of their choice and submit them by September 29th at 11:59pm PT) in the "submissions" channel.

You can find out more about StemsDAO's contest here.

