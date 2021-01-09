Elon Musk Tweeted a Burning Man Meme Referencing Man Who Stormed Congress In Horned Helmet

"This is what happens when you cancel Burning Man," the meme's caption reads.
Following the storming of the United States Capitol Building this week, the Internet was rife with memes of a man—identified as Jake Angeli—who had reportedly infiltrated the legislative chamber donning a horned helmet. However, it was one shared by Elon Musk that caught the attention of the electronic music community.

The Tesla CEO chimed in on the conversation via Twitter, publishing a tweet with a meme that referenced famed arts and music festival Burning Man. "This is what happens when you cancel Burning Man," the meme's caption reads.

Check out the tweet and photo below.

