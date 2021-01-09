Elon Musk Tweeted a Burning Man Meme Referencing Man Who Stormed Congress In Horned Helmet

Following the storming of the United States Capitol Building this week, the Internet was rife with memes of a man—identified as Jake Angeli—who had reportedly infiltrated the legislative chamber donning a horned helmet. However, it was one shared by Elon Musk that caught the attention of the electronic music community.

The Tesla CEO chimed in on the conversation via Twitter, publishing a tweet with a meme that referenced famed arts and music festival Burning Man. "This is what happens when you cancel Burning Man," the meme's caption reads.

Check out the tweet and photo below.