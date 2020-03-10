Elon Musk: "Coachella Should Postpone Itself Until it Stops Sucking"

Following the cancellations of Tomorrowland Winter, Ultra Music Festival and South By Southwest on account of COVID-19, insider rumors suggest that Coachella 2020 will likely not go on as planned either. According to Elon Musk, it won't be a tremendous loss.

"Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking," the Tesla CEO tweeted. "Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe. Was good maybe five or six years ago when you could wander around and find great unknown bands."

Musk has been outspoken in his dismissal of the fear overtaking the world over as the novel coronavirus spreads throughout every continent, infecting at least 111,000 at the time of writing and prompting the quarantine of Italy as a whole. "The coronavirus panic is dumb," he tweeted.

Speculation as to whether Coachella would be cancelled next amid COVID-19 concerns has circulated since last week. Organizers initially said the festival would go on as planned, but then the first confirmed case of the virus in Riverside County made its future even more dubious. According to a March 9th tweet by New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali, both Coachella and Stagecoach will be postponed until October of 2020.

Coachella was scheduled to take place from April 10th-19th, 2020.

