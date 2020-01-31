Elon Musk Changes Twitter Handle to E "D" M, Shares Song "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"

It's hard not to chuckle at the social media shenanigans of Tesla founder Elon Musk, and electronic music fans in particular ought to appreciate his latest gag. After a day of bizarre Twitter activity, he shared a SoundCloud upload of a song he wrote titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe."

Musk alluded to the song throughout the day, changing his Twitter display name to "E 'D' M" and tweeting photos of himself in a studio before sharing it. Although it's clearly a tongue-in-cheek stunt, the vaguely trance-reminiscent melodies of "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" seem to have been produced by someone who knows their way around a DAW. Musk only took credit for writing the lyrics and performing the vocals.

Trolling aside, Musk has found himself the subject of speculation for other reasons as of late. Canadian singer/songwriter Grimes recently went to NSFW lengths to announce her pregnancy, and their on-again-off-again relationship leads many to believe the child belongs to him.

Musk shared the song through a SoundCloud account called Emo G Records, which he used to upload an equally humorous hip-hop song titled "RIP Harambe" the better part of a year ago. It remains to be seen whether he'll put out more music on the farcical record label.

