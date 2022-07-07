Elon Musk Fathered Twins With Top Neuralink Executive In 2021: Report

Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, one of his top executives, in November 2021, Business Insider reports.

According to the outlet, who claim to have reviewed court documents, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the twins' names in order to "have their father’s last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name." The appeal was reportedly approved by an Austin, Texas, judge in May 2022, per Insider, who withheld the children's names to protect their privacy.

The twins were allegedly born weeks before the Tesla CEO fathered his second child with Grimes, his now-ex.

Following the proliferation of Insider's report, Musk, who occasionally produces electronic music and has long championed rave culture, took to Twitter, where he appeared to confirm the news. "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," he wrote.

Zilis, a renowned venture capitalist who has appeared on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list, has maintained a prominent role in Musk's business empire.

Zilis reportedly met Musk through her work with OpenAI, a non-profit organization he cofounded in 2015, before moving to Tesla, where she worked as a Project Director for the company's Autopilot and chip design teams. She now holds the title of Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink, a neurotechnology company cofounded by Musk in 2016.

Musk and Zilis did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.