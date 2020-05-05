Elon Musk's Newborn Baby Has One of the Most Bizarre Names You'll Ever Hear

Eccentric tech billionaire, Tesla boss, and DJ Elon Musk welcomed a newborn baby today alongside his longtime girlfriend, Grimes. X Æ A-12 was born this morning and, in true bizarre fashion, Musk shared a photo of the baby with a face tattoo filter.

No, X Æ A-12 is not the serial number of one of Musk's newest Tesla models. X Æ A-12 is the name of his child.

The peculiar name is the latest golden tidbit in what has been a string of baffling news stories about Musk and Grimes. Back in January, Grimes took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy and share a NSFW photo baring her nipples, writing, "being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being," in a comment. At the time, speculation about the baby's father mounted and Musk was thrust into the limelight as a possibility due to the pair's on-again, off-again relationship. X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first child, while Musk shares five sons from his previous marriage.

Later in the month, Musk went on to release a house single called "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe."

As for the name, the interwebs are naturally buzzing with theories about the inspiration behind it, and one diligent Reddit sleuth may have unearthed it.

No word yet on a middle name, but you're safe to let your imagination run wild with possibilities of what it could be.