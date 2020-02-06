Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Breaks Top 10 on SoundCloud Charts

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" makes a strong case for, well, not doubting your vibe.
No doubt owing to his celebrity, a song by Elon Musk has broken the top 10 in two separate SoundCloud charts. The Tesla founder uploaded a song titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" via the streaming service last week. It has since reached #7 on the platform's Top 50 chart and #2 on its New & Hot chart.

Musk had shared the song after a day of whimsical social media activity including changing his Twitter display name to "E 'D' M" and sharing photos of himself posing in a recording studio. At the time of writing it has wracked up 2.77 million plays and spawned remixes from artists as notable as Netsky.

Musk uploaded the song via a SoundCloud account with the display name Emo G Records, through which he previously released a hip-hop song titled "RIP Harambe." It remains to be seen whether he will continue releasing gag music, and under what genres.

