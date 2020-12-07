Elon Musk Teases Vegas Loop With "Tunnel Rave" Set to the Sounds of Avicii

As you may know, Elon Musk and his team of engineers at The Boring Company are building underground transportation tunnels in an effort to help speed up local and national travel. While this may lead to a faster way for dance music fans to get to shows across the country, it's what the company recently shared on their Twitter page that should really excite them.

Described as a "tunnel rave," the new video posted by The Boring Company shows off the interior of the tunnel with pulsating, rainbow lights overhead. As heard in the clip, the "rave" is soundtracked by Avicii's iconic dance anthem "Levels." This seems appropriate for the Tesla CEO after he released a dance track of his own back in February 2020. This news is also similar to the Tesla factory rendering he shared back in July, which he revealed may feature "an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof."

You can check out The Boring Company's tweet below.