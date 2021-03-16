SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."

Elon Musk has been given a unique promotion of sorts.

A recent Tesla filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Musk has been given a new title, "Technoking of Tesla." As Tesla's new Technoking, the billionaire tech mogul and "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" producer will continue to fulfill his duties as the electric vehicle and clean energy company's CEO.

Musk wasn't the only leader within the company promoted. The same filing disclosed a new title for Tesla's CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, who will now be known as the "Master of Coin." Kirkhorn's title is especially appropriate given the recent reveal that Tesla has made a substantial $1.5B investment into Bitcoin, an estimated 8% of the company's total cash reserves.

Over the years, Musk's off-the-cuff style has landed him in a rocky relationship with the SEC, and it's not the first time he has trolled the agency. The entrepreneur, who has also been a purveyor of the viral cryptocurrency Dogecoin, recently expressed delight at the idea that the SEC is rumored to be investigating his tweets surrounding the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.

Of course, Musk hasn't been shy about his love for electronic music, either. Just yesterday, he combined his passions for cryptocurrency and dance music with an announcement that he will be auctioning off a house music track about NFTs—as an NFT.

Last year, he appeared to entertain the idea of creating a "rave cave" in Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory during its construction, complete with blaring hardcore techno. Perhaps with his new title, Musk will be prepared to deliver Tesla fans and investors more techno-related initiatives in the years to come.

You can check out the SEC filing here.