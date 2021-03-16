SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

SEC Filing Reveals Elon Musk Will Now Be Known as "Technoking of Tesla"

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."
Author:
Publish date:

The company's CFO also now has a new title, "Master of Coin."

Elon Musk has been given a unique promotion of sorts.

A recent Tesla filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Musk has been given a new title, "Technoking of Tesla." As Tesla's new Technoking, the billionaire tech mogul and "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" producer will continue to fulfill his duties as the electric vehicle and clean energy company's CEO. 

Musk wasn't the only leader within the company promoted. The same filing disclosed a new title for Tesla's CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, who will now be known as the "Master of Coin." Kirkhorn's title is especially appropriate given the recent reveal that Tesla has made a substantial $1.5B investment into Bitcoin, an estimated 8% of the company's total cash reserves. 

Over the years, Musk's off-the-cuff style has landed him in a rocky relationship with the SEC, and it's not the first time he has trolled the agency. The entrepreneur, who has also been a purveyor of the viral cryptocurrency Dogecoin, recently expressed delight at the idea that the SEC is rumored to be investigating his tweets surrounding the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.

Of course, Musk hasn't been shy about his love for electronic music, either. Just yesterday, he combined his passions for cryptocurrency and dance music with an announcement that he will be auctioning off a house music track about NFTs—as an NFT.

Last year, he appeared to entertain the idea of creating a "rave cave" in Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory during its construction, complete with blaring hardcore techno. Perhaps with his new title, Musk will be prepared to deliver Tesla fans and investors more techno-related initiatives in the years to come.

You can check out the SEC filing here.

Related

Tesla-Reports-Earnings-Next-Week-but-Elon-Musk-Is-Still-a-
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk is Selling a Song About NFTs as an NFT

The business mogul tweeted earlier today, announcing an NFT accompanied by a house song.

Ec8b3wcUMAUf1mz
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Shares 3D Rendering of New Tesla Factory with "Rave Space on the Roof"

The legend of the eccentric luminary Elon Musk continues.

Tesla-Reports-Earnings-Next-Week-but-Elon-Musk-Is-Still-a-
NEWS

Elon Musk Teases Vegas Loop With "Tunnel Rave" Set to the Sounds of Avicii

A video posted by The Boring Company shares footage of the Vegas Loop set to "Levels" by Avicii.

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

Elon Musk Changes Twitter Handle to E "D" M, Shares Song "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"

Elon Musk likes to keep people guessing.

Elon Musk producer pose
NEWS

Elon Musk's Newborn Baby Has One of the Most Bizarre Names You'll Ever Hear

The "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" producer might be doubting this one.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Elon Musk: "Shall We Put a Drive-In Party Together for Everyone Who Drives a Tesla?"

Tiësto is not doubting Elon Musk's vibe.

coachella-atmosphere-2018-ap-billboard-1548
NEWS

Elon Musk: "Coachella Should Postpone Itself Until it Stops Sucking"

The Tesla founder shared harsh criticism of the Indio, California festival.

Elon Musk
NEWS

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" Breaks Top 10 on SoundCloud Charts

Elon Musk's "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" makes a strong case for, well, not doubting your vibe.