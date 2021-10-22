October 22, 2021
Elon Musk Wins Approval to Construct Underground Tunnel Network Through Las Vegas

Dan Taylor/Heisenberg Media

Elon Musk Wins Approval to Construct Underground Tunnel Network Through Las Vegas

Imagine traveling around the Las Vegas Strip via an underground network of autonomous Tesla taxis.
America's entertainment capital is on the brink of receiving a major infrastructure upgrade thanks to Elon Musk.

Musk and The Boring Company have earned approval from Las Vegas officials to begin building an extensive network of underground tunnels designed to alleviate soul-crushing traffic, The Verge reports.

Pre-pandemic levels for Las Vegas tourism have historically topped around 42 million annual visitors. Vegas is the second biggest tourist attraction in the United States after New York City. And with such scale, of course, comes traffic-related headaches.

Enter "Vegas Loop," The Boring Company's pitch for a 29-mile long network of tunnels designed to circulate the Las Vegas Strip. Notable landmarks along the route will include McCarran International Airport, UNLV, Allegiant Stadium, and various locations along Sin City's internationally renowned hotel and club circuit.

The project will dramatically expand upon the existing 1.7 million tunnel structure known as the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. 

The long-term goal of the network is to make a fleet of self-driving Teslas its lifeblood, carrying passengers at high speeds through the loop and making routine commutes more streamlined than ever before. 

Previous efforts to introduce the technology in cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago became bogged down in red tape before fizzling out. While the approval from Nevada's Clark County to make the idea a reality in Vegas is an encouraging first step, Musk and team will need to secure land and building related permits along the proposed route before breaking ground on the project.

