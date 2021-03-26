Elton John "Desperately" Wants to Collaborate With SG Lewis

Legendary "Rocket Man" artist Elton John wants to take SG Lewis to the moon.

John recently chatted with the renowned electronic and disco music producer for an upcoming episode of his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music 1, which will air this Saturday, March 27th. Ahead of the broadcast, Apple Music shared some advance quotes from the discussion with EDM.com, one of which revealed John's desire to collaborate with Lewis.

John, who has long been enamored with electronic music, said he "desperately" wants to join forces with SG Lewis after hearing his "brilliant" debut album, times. "I would desperately like to do something with you as far as writing or doing something," John said to Lewis, who replied with a dumbfounded "Really!?"

"I've just done something with Metallica," he continued. "During this lockdown period. I've been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven't been doing any Elton stuff, but I've been doing great stuff with other people. So I'll get you my email, email me and let's get together and do something, okay?"

"Honestly, that would be a dream come true!" Lewis exulted. "That would be incredible. I would absolutely love to!"

You can tune into the episode this Saturday at 9AM PT (12PM ET) via Apple Music. Read more about SG Lewis in his intimate February 2021 interview with EDM.com.

