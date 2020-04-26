Eminem Launches "Love Your DJ" Competition

Just days after donating hundreds of helpings of "mom's spaghetti" to frontline workers in Detroit, Eminem is giving back to his local music scene with a brand-new DJ competition.

Dubbed "Love Your DJ," the best-selling artist of the 2000s will be giving Michigan DJs a chance to win $313 (313 is Detroit's area code) and have their mix featured on his SiriusXM channel Shade 45. The top 15 contestants will be judged by representatives from his Shady Records label and the winners will hit the airwaves on May 2nd. In addition to the grand prize mixes, each of the first 500 entries will receive the cash prize.

At the time of writing, Eminem's "Love Your DJ" competition is currently active and will end on Wednesday, April 29th at 12:00PM EST. For more information on the contest and to sign up, you can visit his official website here.

H/T: NME

