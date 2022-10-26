EMPIRE Acquires Dirtybird Record Label

Famed record label and distributor EMPIRE has acquired the underground house music imprint Dirtybird.

The announcement of the acquisition was made at this year's Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). The deal reportedly marks the first foray into the electronic music scene for EMPIRE, who predominantly works with artists from the worlds of hip-hop and R&B, like Grammy Award-winning artists Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak.

EMPIRE's acquisition effectively bridges two Bay Area music powerhouses.

“Growing up in San Francisco and the Bay Area at large, dance music has always been a huge part of our music scene,” said EMPIRE CEO and founder Ghazi in a statement. “EMPIRE at its core is a company that is for the culture. Dirtybird embodies the independent ethos and understands the cultural nuance of everything San Francisco and dance music.”

Dirtybird cofounder Claude VonStroke DJing at the brand's Campout festival. Dirtybird Campout

EMPIRE is now the sole owner of the Dirtybird brand with the exception of its live events, like the fan-favorite Dirtybird Campout. Per the terms of the deal, EMPIRE will oversee the administration of Dirtybird’s entire back catalog and future releases. Dirtybird cofounder Claude VonStroke will continue to direct the creative vision for the brand's events and apparel, according to Music Business Worldwide.

"I’m so excited to join another incredible independent Bay Area music company,” VonStroke said. “I will continue to A&R the Dirtybird label and direct the creative for the music and clothing, while EMPIRE has the capacity and resources to grow the brand globally. This is a dream come true."

