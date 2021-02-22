England's Music Festivals and Nightclubs Given Green Light to Reopen This Summer

England's Music Festivals and Nightclubs Given Green Light to Reopen This Summer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a roadmap that outlines the safe reopening of venues and clubs starting June 21st.
Author:
Publish date:

At long last, England's nightclubs and music festivals have been given the green light by the government to resume operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced a roadmap aimed at easing lockdown restrictions, which signals the imminent reopening of venues and clubs starting June 21st, 2021. Mixmag notes that restrictions on such events could be lifted as long as the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospital admissions continue to decline.

According to Sky News, Johnson's plan will unfold in four steps, this first of which goes into effect on March 8th, when all schools and colleges in England will reopen. The second phase of the plan will allow outdoor hospitality to reopen starting on April 12th—including pubs and restaurants—with the rule of six or a larger group from two households.

The third phase is most crucial for the country's nightlife sector. Scheduled to begin on May 17th, it will expand the country's efforts to allow gatherings and "large indoor performances." Pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, and concert halls will all be allowed to resume operations. Large indoor performances and sporting events will also get the green light to move forward with a capacity of 1,000 people. Large outdoor performances, on the other hand, may take place with a maximum capacity of 4,000or must only be half full—whichever is lower.

The roadmap will see its conclusion on June 21st, when—if all goes well—all legal limits on social distancing will be entirely removed. By then, the government hopes to "reopen nightclubs and lift restrictions on large events such as festivals," according to Sky News.

Sources: Mixmag, Sky News

Related

General
INDUSTRY

Switzerland's Nightclubs Reopen with Parties at Minimized Capacity

Swiss nightlife is finally on the mend.

Sisyphos
NEWS

This Berlin Club Reopened Over the Weekend, But You're Not Allowed to Dance

Clubs like Sisyphos are starting to take baby steps towards reestablishing nightlife normalcy.

General
INDUSTRY

Live Music Events Will Return to Italy Next Month

Live music events in Italy are set to return starting June 15th, 2020.

space
NEWS

Miami's Club Space is Reopening This Weekend—But You Can't "High-Five Strangers"

They also urged patrons to control their excitement and practice distance methods of greeting, such as jazz hands.

General
INDUSTRY

Arts Council England Confirms Dance Music Events are Eligible for £1.57 Billion Relief Package

The news represents a major win for the "#LetUsDance" campaign.

WetRepublic
EVENTS

Las Vegas Pool Clubs Set to Reopen in March 2021 With Social Distancing Measures

Following a new directive executive by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, a number of marquee Las Vegas pool clubs are set to reopen.

220661680.jpg.gallery
NEWS

UK Club Switch Reopens By Reclassifying Itself as a Bar

UK's Switch drew controversy after making changes that allowed it to reopen as a bar.

Dirt Monkey
NEWS

Watch Dirt Monkey Perform for a Packed Crowd at Orlando Nightclub Amid Pandemic

The dubstep artist threw down at Orlando's GILT Nightclub yesterday, June 8th, 2020.