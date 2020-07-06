EDM Community Reacts to Death of Legendary Composer Ennio Morricone

Legendary Italian composer and orchestrator Ennio Morricone, who composed over 400 scores for cinema and television, has tragically passed away at the age of 91. Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, told the Associated Press that the iconic artist died early Monday in Rome due to complications following a fall in which he broke a leg.

Many of Morricone's timeless works are considered to be among the greatest in the history of cinema, like his 1966 score of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and is prevalently considered to be one of the most influential soundtracks ever recorded. The scope of his prolific filmography is matched by few others in the film industry and he composed for some of the most illustrious directors Hollywood has ever seen, including Don Siegel, Mike Nichols, Oliver Stone, Warren Beatty, John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino.

Due in part to his savant-like gift for crafting hypnotic, gripping, and wholly original melodies, Morricone's influence percolated through many other genres of music beyond classical, including electronic dance music. Following his death, many electronic artists, DJs, and producers took to social media to pay tribute.

EDM.com expresses its sincere condolences to Morricone's family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.