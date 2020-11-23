Tickets for the 2022 Edition of Envision Festival Go on Sale Next Month

You read that right—this Costa Rican festival is already planning for the year 2022.
Eric Allen

Deep in the utopian jungle of Uvita, Costa Rica, thousands of people gather each year to dance 'til sunrise at Envision Festival. This outstanding green event has seven key pillars that it operates with: Sustainability, Spirituality, Movement, Health, Art, Education, and of course, Music. Each lineup is compiled of revered electronic artists from all over the world, a balance between world-renowned producers and talented local artists.

In February 2020, the festival was able to celebrate its 10th year anniversary just weeks before the world shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. With so much uncertainty surrounding the fest's 2021 edition, Envision organizers made the tough call in September to postpone it in order to ensure attendee's safety. 

In light of the situation, Envision Festival has released an official announcement for their 2022 plans. All tickets issued will be for the full week, taking place February 21st to 28th, 2022. This concept was introduced this past year but was at a much higher cost for the additional days. Having all attendees welcomed for an entire weeklong immersive jungle experience is something to look forward to.

Ticketing information was recently released via an Instagram post, announcing that Super Early Bird tickets will be available for purchase on December 8th. You can check out the official trailer below.

