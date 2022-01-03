Eptic and Space Laces Have a Collab In the Works

Let's be honest—we're all full of crap with our New Year's ambitions. We go to the gym on January 1st, but only on January 1st, waking up 11 months later with a Dorito-filled kangaroo pouch and regret.

But bass virtuoso Eptic is kicking off the year with a much better goal in mind, at least for fans of electronic music. The Belgian beatsmith took to Twitter on January 1st to announce that a new collab with Space Laces is in the works: "My main goal of 2022 is to finally get started on that @spacelaces collab," he wrote.

Eptic and Space Laces are two of the most gifted sound designers in the electronic music scene. Their trailblazing approaches to dubstep and trap music have largely helped shape each genre as we know them today, inspiring legions of young audiophiles looking to master their craft in the studio.

Many of their originals, like Eptic's "The End" and Space Laces' "Throwin' Elbows" (with Excision) have stood the test of time as bass anthems, regularly appearing in DJ sets across the international festival circuit years after their respective releases.

Neither Eptic nor Space Laces have divulged any more information about their unreleased collab at the time of writing.

