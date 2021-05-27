Eric Prydz Announces Los Angeles Show in August 2021

Prydz is planning to go coast-to-coast after the recent announcement of his New York City takeover.

As the stateside live music scene picks up the pieces of a lost year, Eric Prydz seems to be returning as hungry as ever.

The iconic DJ and progressive house producer took to Twitter today to announce an upcoming concert in Los Angeles, which he said is planned for August. The tweet arrives less than two weeks after Prydz shared the news of his impending New York City takeover, a four-date Brooklyn warehouse run split between two weekends in November and December, respectively.

No word yet on what kind of staging Prydz—who is renowned for his intricate live production—will be bringing to the West Coast. Fans can read the tea leaves of the recent news that his team is planning to bring his immersive "Holosphere" setup to the U.S. after signing with CAA. However, it's important to note that the LA show is far from confirmed to feature the fan-favorite production rig.

Neither the show's date nor its location have been revealed at the time of this article's publication. Fans expect a comprehensive official announcement next week, which will include ticketing information.

Check out Prydz's announcement below.

