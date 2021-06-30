Eric Prydz Announces Exclusive VR Concert Series With Sensorium Galaxy

Eric Prydz Announces Exclusive VR Concert Series With Sensorium Galaxy

Eric Prydz is the first of "The Chosen Ones" to join the illustrious Sensorium lineup.
Author:
Publish date:

Wikimedia Commons

Eric Prydz is the first of "The Chosen Ones" to join the illustrious Sensorium lineup.

Sensorium Galaxy has added another exciting talent acquisition to their stacked offering of artist residencies.

The one and only Eric Prydz will join the Sensorium VR experience and is slated to perform on the platform's virtual PRISM venue when it goes public later this year. Hype continues to build for the inevitable launch with a stellar lineup of artists including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Black Coffee, and Armin van Buuren.

“I believe metaverses are taking digital events to the next stage, which is one of the main elements that has drawn me to this project," Prydz said in a statement shared with EDM.com. "Working with cutting edge technology to deliver special performances has always been mine and my team's goal, but to now take what we do in a physical space into a digital environment, creating endless possibilities, is so exciting!" 

In the video's description, Sensorium notes that Prydz is joining a forthcoming class of artists they plan to introduce called “The Chosen Ones,” leaving ample room for speculation as to who else could be joining the Sensorium experience.

Sensorium's PRISM venue promises to deliver a multi-sensory, immersive concert experience completely within the metaverse. We've seen bits and pieces of their vision slowly come to fruition, including the full-body digitization of the resident artists to develop their performance avatars.

Recently, Sensorium teased fans with a brief demo of the vibrant venue, but it seems they're saving most of what's being worked on for the big public launch expected later this year.

FOLLOW ERIC PRYDZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/EricPrydzOfficial
Twitter: twitter.com/ericprydz
Instagram: instagram.com/ericprydz
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WNQq7N

Related

Armin-van-Buuren
GEAR + TECH

Armin van Buuren Announces Series of VR Performances via Sensorium Galaxy

David Guetta and Carl Cox have also signed on for shows with Sensorium Galaxy.

Carl cox
GEAR + TECH

Watch Carl Cox Work With Sensorium Galaxy to Create Cutting-Edge Virtual Avatar

Cox had high praise for Sensorium Galaxy after working with developers to craft his virtual avatar.

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 2.57.44 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch How David Guetta's Avatar Was Created for Sensorium Galaxy's Immersive VR Concerts

The dynamics of Guetta's photorealistic avatar are enough to make a rocket scientist swoon.

imageedit_6_6315173524
GEAR + TECH

Sensorium Galaxy and Mubert Team Up to Launch First Performing AI DJ

Meet JAI:N, the future of performing AI.

david guetta
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta to Create Exclusive Performances for VR Platform Sensorium Galaxy

David Guetta is taking his sets to the world of virtual reality in a new partnership with Sensorium Galaxy.

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Signs on for Series of VR Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee will have a custom avatar developed in his image and will perform through use of motion-capture technology.

Eric Prydz
MUSIC RELEASES

Eric Prydz Announces First and Only HOLO U.S. Shows

Eric Prydz' groundbreaking show is going on a very limited run in NYC.

A color photo of Swedish DJ/producer Eric Prydz during a performance wearing blue over a blue background.
NEWS

Eric Prydz' Holosphere Canceled After Tomorrowland Stage Collapse

Eric Prydz will still be perform, but without his Holosphere setup.