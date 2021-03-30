Eric Prydz's Holosphere Shows Rescheduled to 2022 Due to Scheduling Conflicts

The decision to move the shows was made after Tomorrowland rescheduled to the same August dates as Creamfields.

Eric Prydz has unfortunately rescheduled his fan-favorite Holosphere shows due to scheduling conflicts.

The announcement arrives on the heels of Tomorrowland's 2021 move, which coincides with Creamfields' event from August 26th to 29th. In a press statement, Prydz's team explained that they are unable to transport the giant sphere, citing the proximity of each festival.

"Due to Tomorrowland announcing they are moving to the same weekend as Creamfields, it is now impossible for Eric's team to transport and build the Holosphere in time to play both festivals," the statement reads. "As Creamfields and Tomorrowland are both equally invested in Holosphere, a mutual decision to move the shows to 2022 has been reluctantly taken."

The news represents the latest death blow for Prydz's subversive Holosphere series, which has experienced a rocky road to returning. Following the production's successful appearance at Weekend One of Tomorrowland 2019, organizers pulled the plug on the mind-bending show for the festival's second weekend due to the collapse of the Freedom Stage.

Holosphere was then indefinitely postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prydz went on to announce its reintroduction at Creamfields 2021, but those plans have now been abandoned.

At the time of this article's publication, Prydz has not announced new dates for Holosphere.

