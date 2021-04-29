CAA Signs Eric Prydz With Plans to Bring "Holosphere" to the US

One of the dance music industry's most groundbreaking artists is making moves to return to the live music scene stronger than ever.

In an effort to "bring his artistic vision" to the US market, Eric Prydz has signed with CAA, Billboard reports. The fabled techno and house producer will be represented by music agent Alex Becket, whose roster also includes Lee Burridge and RÜFÜS DU SOL, among others. Becket played a major role in the recent launch of the latter's impending three-night show run at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium this fall.

"2021 will just be about seeing out those commitments and letting the dust settle in a post-COVID world," Becket says, adding that he hopes the move to CAA will "cement [Prydz's] status as a truly unique and contemporary artist and a world leader in the dance space and production world."

Eric Prydz's "Holosphere" at the 2019 edition of Tomorrowland. Tomorrowland

A major takeaway from the report is the team's goal to reintroduce Prydz's subversive Holosphere live production into the US festival circuit. He was recently forced to pull the plug on his upcoming Holosphere shows due to scheduling conflicts that arose on the heels of Tomorrowland's 2021 move, which coincides with Creamfields' event.

At the time Prydz's team explained that they are unable to transport the giant sphere, citing the proximity of each festival. While Becket noted that such a complex spectacle would "take a tremendous amount of advanced planning" to pull off in the US, he's bullish on the stage's return.

"I don't think there's any trepidation or intimidation about that at all. Quite the opposite," Becket said. "We welcome that challenge. He's got a team of experts around him, guys that don't mess around. We're just excited to see when are [sic] where we can get the Holosphere over here."

According to Billboard, Prydz will continue to be managed by Michael “Mick” Sershall of London's Sershall Management, and CAA's Darryl Eaton, Hunter Williams, and Mac Clark will work closely with Becket on Prydz's projects moving forward.

