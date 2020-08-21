Eric Prydz Hints at Release of Long-Awaited "Nopus" ID

For over four years, Eric Prydz has been teasing an unreleased single that fans have dubbed "Nopus." The track is frequently heard near the end of his sets, similarly to its sister single "Opus." The wait for its release may be coming to an end, however, as Prydz hinted via Twitter that the tune is on its way.

On August 18th, Prydz tweeted out a link for "Soul Power" featuring Thea Austin by Full Intention. In the replies, a fan inquired about the long-awaited "Nopus" ID, to which he replied, "it's coming."

While his response merely just implies that the release of the track has become more official, Prydz's stirring of the pot makes it safe to assume that it will be arriving sooner rather than later. The last single he released under his Eric Prydz namesake was his remix of "Breathe" by CamelPhat and Cristoph.

Check out the tweet below.

