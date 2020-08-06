Famed DJ Erick Morillo Arrested and Charged with Sexual Battery

Famed international DJ Erick Morillo has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman in connection to a December 2019 incident.

According to a report by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG Local 10, the incident took place in Morillo's Miami Beach home. Detectives say that Morillo, 49, and his accuser were both DJing at a private party on Star Island before going to Morillo’s home for drinks along with another woman.

According to the police report, the victim told detectives that Morillo "made several advances towards her, some sexual in nature, but she refused all of his attempts." She also said that she was intoxicated, and after finding a room inside Morillo's home to sleep by herself, she "reported waking up nude on the bed, with Mr. Morillo standing on the side of the bed also nude."

Morillo turned himself in on Wednesday, August 5th after the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for his DNA.

Morillo has denied the accusations.

Credit: WPLG Local 10