Famed DJ Erick Morillo Dead at 49

Famed international DJ and music producer Erick Morillo has died at the age of 49.

According to a report from TMZ, authorities said Morillo's body was found today, September 1st, in Miami Beach. At the time of this article's publishing, police have not publicly divulged any further information surrounding his death.

WPLG Local 10 reports that officers say they received a 911 call at 10:42AM and detectives are currently on the scene conducting an investigation, according to an email from Miami Beach Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The news arrives after a tumultuous 2020 for Morillo, who was recently arrested and charged with sexual battery on a woman in connection to a December 2019 incident. Morillo, who denied the allegations, had turned himself in on August 5th, 2020 after the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for his DNA.

He was scheduled for a court hearing this Friday, September 4th.