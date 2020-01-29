Escapade Music Festival Recruits The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Illenium and Kaskade to Headline 2020 Event

One of Canada's premier music festivals has released its highly anticipated lineup, and it is poised to be a star-studded affair. Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival is set to take place this June, recruiting major players from all genres of the EDM scene.

Headlining the two-day festival are EDM heavy hitters The Chainsmokers alongside Kaskade, Martin Garrix and Illenium. The Canadian capital will also play host to Chris Lake, Camelphat, Andrew Rayel, Gareth Emery, GRiZ, Don Diablo, Flux Pavilion, NGHTMRE, Andrew Bayer, and Rich DietZ, among others.

Additionally, Ophelia Records will host a dedicated stage during the festivities. Label head Seven Lions will be at hand, showcasing his brand of melodic dubstep during a special back-to-back set with Kill The Noise.

Spanning two days and covering a wide range of electronic acts, Escapade has become a standout in Canada's far-reaching music scene. The festival celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and shows no signs of slowing down as it enters a new decade.

Escapade Music Festival takes place June 20th and 21st at TD Palace in Ottawa, Ontario. Tickets and general information can be found here.

