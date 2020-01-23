SLANDER to Perform First-ever Subtronics B2B at Ever After Music Festival 2020

This morning, Ever After Music Festival dropped a bass-heavy lineup for its 2020 edition. Now in its sixth year, the event is set for June 12th-14th in Kitchener, Ontario, just an hour outside Toronto.

Known for booking heavy hitting electronic talent, Ever After has once again exceeded expectations by putting the world debut of SLANDER B2B Subtronics to the top of the billing. Toronto natives Rezz and Zeds Dead are also set to headline the festival, which was the brainchild of Beyond Oz Productions.

Well rounded and deep, the lineup also features rising bass star WHIPPED CREAM, deep house producer Nora En Pure, electro veterans Black Tiger Sex Machine, and dubstep legend Liquid Stranger.

Other highlights include an all-star schedule of B2B sets including Midnight Tyrannosaurus with Trampa and SVDDEN DEATH with Eptic in addition to appearances from Chris Lorenzo, Sullivan King, Ghastly and Space Jesus.

Last year's festival drew an estimated 30,000 attendees across the three days, bringing Excision, Illenium and Kill The Noise B2B Snails as headliners. Tickets and camping passes are now on sale for the 2020 festival and can be found on their official website.

