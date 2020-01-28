Excision to Debut 2-Day SoCal Event, Rumble, in 2020

Towards the end of 2019, Excision shared plans to debut a new stage show called The Evolution at the 2020 edition of The Thunderdome in Tacoma, Washington. It turns out that he'll bring it to the debut of a brand-new event called Rumble at the National Orange Show (NOS) Events Center in San Bernardino, California on April 4th and 5th as well.

Not only that, but he's bringing some of bass music's hottest names along for the ride. The day one bill is topped by Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive, while the day two headline act is Subtronics B2B Space Jesus. Supporting acts over the course of the event include Sullivan King, Dion Timmer and PhaseOne.

The names of three surprise headliners have been blurred out on the flyer. Fans have been quick to point out, however, that it appears Champagne Drip will go back to back with G-Rex, and that Spag Heddy will perform alongside Bear Grillz, based on what looks like their logos.

Tickets to Rumble as well as additional information about the event can be found here.

