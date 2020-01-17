Excision Announces 2020 Dates for Bass Canyon and Lost Lands

Excision (real name Jeff Abel) has announced the 2020 dates for Bass Canyon and Lost Lands months in advance.

This year, Bass Canyon will take place on August 28th through 30th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state while Lost Lands will take place on October 25th through the 27th in Thornville, Ohio.

Bass Canyon's second edition last year went off without a hitch. Abel brought a slew of fan favorites including Dion Timmer, Subtronics and Ganja White Night to the Gorge for three days of bass music. Check out EDM.com's review here.

Lost Lands was equally as impressive, as Abel hosted two stages and with world-class acts such as Zeds Dead, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and Kayzo. Abel also managed to coordinate a handful of his own unique sets, including a B2B with Illenium, another detox set, and SLANDER B2B Spag Heddy. Find EDM.com's review here.

