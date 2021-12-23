Excision Announces Fifth Album, "Onyx"

Excision is getting set to blast fans out of 2021.

Just over a week ago, the bass music titan teased that something big was on the way. Through a cryptic video with electric guitar, heavy bass, and otherworldly visuals, fans didn't know what to expect considering Excision has his hands in multiple music festivals, a record label, and other ventures.

Putting an end to the frenzy of speculation, Excision has now revealed that his fifth studio album is on the way. Titled Onyx, the album was initially scheduled to release this year but was delayed a mere 13 days.

At the time of writing, Excision has not shared any previews of the album aside from the initial teaser video. With a heavy metal introduction, the video builds up to another one of his signature, heavy-hitting drops before cutting off right before the punch, building immense anticipation for what's to come. Until then, fans will have to keep his recently-released Thunderdome 2020 set on repeat.

Oddly enough, this news comes on the same day that scientists found a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo. Quite the coincidence for the Lost Lands founder.

Onyx is slated for release on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 on Excision's label, Subsidia.

