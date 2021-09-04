Excision Announces First-Ever All-Original Throwback Set for Lost Lands 2021
Those who attend Lost Lands this year will experience something no Excision fan has before.
Friday evening, the dubstep virtuoso informed fans about what they can expect from his performances at his flagship music festival later this month. Like previous outings, Excision will be throwing down a two-hour set, a special Detox performance, and for the first time in his career, an all-original throwback set.
Excision took to Twitter to offer a glimpse of what's in store. "I have never performed a set of just Excision tracks and remixes before," he wrote, "and I can’t wait to debut this for Lost Lands!"
In a reply to the initial announcement, Excision shared that the set will primarily feature tracks from 2013 to 2018. He also mentioned his albums Codename X (2015), Virus (2016), and Apex (2018) directly, so fans are sure to hear classics like "Robo Kitty," "Throwin' Elbows," "Gold," and many more.
In addition to the set announcements, Excision said they will take place on the festival's "Prehistoric Evolution" stage this year. Considering the dramatic upgrade his stage production saw with the introduction of the touring Evolution stage, fans have expressed their immense excitement for the biggest and baddest entry in the Evolution lineage.
The fourth iteration of Excision's Lost Lands is scheduled for Friday, September 24th tp Sunday, September 26th, 2021 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio.
