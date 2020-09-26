Excision Announces New Record Label, Subsidia, and 118 New Tracks Dropping Monday

On September 11th, 2020, Excision posted a cryptic countdown and timer, plunging his fanbase into a rabbit hole of theories. Two weeks of agonizing waiting later, he has now revealed the launch of a new label called Subsidia Records.

To say Excision is launching his new imprint in an unorthodox way would be a gross understatement. This Monday, September 28th, he is releasing 118 brand new songs, spanning across four different releases. No, "118" is not a typo. Constructed as a narrative, the rollout will begin with Dusk: Vol 1, which focuses on the "cutting edge of Experimental Bass." Night: Vol 1 will come next with a concentration on "Heavy Bass tracks," and Dawn: Vol 1 is set to follow with a theme of "melodic, lyrical Bass." Excision will tie a bow on the quartet with the release of his first ever virtual set from "Lost Lands: Couch Lands Episode 3," which aired tonight.

Excision took to social media to share the news and shed some light on the genesis of Subsidia. "It's been a tough year so far, and with a lot of time to reflect on our goals, it gave us the unique opportunity to approach them from a different decision," the statement reads. "I've always supported diversity and creativity in as many ways as possible, and a new label felt like the best way to do that. Not only will Subsidia aim to push the boundaries of Bass Music, from Heavy to Melodic to Experimental, it will also support everyone from established big names to rising young stars." Check out the full announcement below.

Excision's set at "Couch Lands Episode 3 doubled as an all-out Subsidia showcase. Those lucky enough to tune in were treated to a buffet of IDs, as the vast majority of his performance consisted of unreleased music.

According to 1001Tracklists, he played out brand new Subsidia music from TYNAN, Carbin, Ray Volpe, Kompany, Sullivan King, Chime, YOOKiE, Antiserium, and Nitepunk, among many others. Excision also dropped a slew of unreleased originals of his own, including collaborations with PhaseOne, Wooli, Dion Timmer, and one with Subtronics that fans are surely foaming at the mouth for in anticipation.

You can pre-save each upcoming Subsidia release via the links below.

Dusk: Vol 1

Night: Vol. 1

Dawn: Vol 1

"Subsidia Mix 2020"

