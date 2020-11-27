Excision Announces New Subsidia Compilation Dropping Next Week

Another dose of hard-hitting dubstep is on tap for fans of Excision and his new record label.
Excision has announced the second compilation to be released on his newly minted Subsidia Records banner, Night Volume 2.

Fans will remember the grand debut of the record label back in September, commemorated by a gargantuan 118-song release that was split into three themed chapters. Considering the fact that the debut compilation's "Night" segment was reserved for "Heavy bass tracks," fans can safely assume that its successor will also concentrate on hard-hitting dubstep music. The record's list of artists unquestionably confirms that notion, as it features Antiserum, Dubsribe, Downlink, Jeanie, LEV3L, and Excision himself, among many others. 

Check out Subsidia's announcement below and pre-save Night Volume 2 here ahead of its December 1st, 2020 release. To relive the mind-melting sounds of the label's triumphant debut, dive into our sprawling review.

