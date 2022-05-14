Skip to main content
Excision Launches Six-Figure Creator Fund For Underrepresented Artists

Excision Launches Six-Figure Creator Fund For Underrepresented Artists

Excision continues to create valuable opportunities for the next generation of bass music producers.

c/o Excision

Excision continues to create valuable opportunities for the next generation of bass music producers.

Excision continues to take the initiative to provide valuable opportunities to the artists of tomorrow. 

The barnstorming producer and Subsidia Records head honcho has announced the launch of the Excision Bass Music Initiative, an opportunity that will materially impact the lives of ten aspiring artists. 

In an announcement, Excision says the idea came in part after reflecting upon a traumatic time in his life. "When I was two years old, I was in a car accident that left me with 88 stitches in my head," Excision said in a statement. "Aside from this being a major moment in my childhood development, the accident left me with a small settlement that I was later able to use to jumpstart my music career." 

Excision feels a calling to try to pay it forward for producers who may similarly need a monetary kickstart to continue their creative journey. To that end, the six-figure fund backing the Excision Bass Music Initiative will be divided amongst ten underrepresented and underprivileged artists. Additional sponsors participating in the effort will be giving away much-needed software and other studio equipment.

To apply for the Excision Bass Music Initiative, bass music producers identifying as part of an underrepresented group are encouraged to submit their discographies here.

