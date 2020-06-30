Excision and Borgore Invite Fans to Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with Them Tomorrow

Excision and Borgore took to Twitter today to invite fans to join them for an impending Call of Duty: Modern Warfare romp. The "Friends vs. Fans" game is going down tomorrow, July 1st, via Borgore's Twitch channel.

Joining the dubstep dons for the competition are fellow bass music artists Benda, Ghastly, Hekler, and Wooli. If you want to join in on the fun, send an email to this address and include your Activision ID, and voilà, you're in.

The matchup will take place tomorrow, July 1st, 2020 from 4PM to 6PM PDT (7PM to 9PM ET) on Borgore's Twitch.

