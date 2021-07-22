Excision Confirms New Album Coming In 2021

Excision shared footage of his performance at his Reunion event, revealing the timeline for the album's release.

Excision has confirmed a new album is on the way this year.

The dubstep superstar gave fans a taste of what's to come last weekend at Reunion, a special two-day event at the home of his flagship music festival, Lost Lands. With closing sets each night, he showcased songs from every era of his career, favorites from some of his fellow artists, and even some unreleased material.

The latter raised many eyebrows at Reunion, and Excision has now confirmed that his unreleased tracks will be included on a new album set to release in 2021. On Twitter, he shared a video of himself performing the fan-favorite "Decimate" and confirmed the timeline of the new LP.

In a tweet days before Reunion kicked off, Excision shared that he would be sneaking every song on the upcoming album into his sets. Eagle-eyed fans have already begun their search in uncovering what's on the way and many have mentioned that "Decimate" is their most anticipated single.

At the time of writing, the release date and title for Excision's fifth studio album are not yet public. Luckily for fans there are only about four months left in 2021, so the wait won't be too much longer.

