Excision Announces New "Couch Lands" Live Stream Series

By now, even the most causal bass music fans are familiar with Lost Lands, Excision's prehistoric celebration of dubstep, trap, and beyond. While much of the spring and summer festival circuit has been canceled due to COVID-19, he and many other artists are using live stream technology to entertain those stuck inside.

Over the weekend, Excision hosted Couch Lands, a live-streamed event featuring complete sets from the 2019 edition of Lost Lands. The stream garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the hundreds of thousands of headbangers who tuned in. On the final day of the event, he announced that the fun has only just begun and revealed his new Couch Lands live stream series.

Featuring performances from some of the biggest names in bass music, like Subtronics, Rusko, and Boogie T, among many others, the Couch Lands series will be providing fans with a regularly scheduled dose of backbreaking bass from the comfort of their homes.

The new Couch Lands is primed for an early-May debut. For more information on the digital bass music extravaganza, you can subscribe to the official Lost Lands Twitch channel here.

