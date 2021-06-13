Excision Announces Upcoming Collaboration With Dion Timmer and Alexis Donn, "Salvation"

Excision Announces Upcoming Collaboration With Dion Timmer and Alexis Donn, "Salvation"

The longtime collaborators have recruited the help of the Nashville-based, singer-songwriter Alexis Donn for their next big single.
The longtime collaborators have recruited the help of the Nashville-based, singer-songwriter Alexis Donn for their next big single.

For years, Excision and Dion Timmer have been releasing a steady flow of collaborations. With the dubstep titan bringing his overwhelmingly heavy sound to the table, his contributions have meshed well with Timmer's neon-soaked, futuristic take on bass music. And together, they've created a number of fan-favorite pieces.

Now, they're reuniting once again for an upcoming single with Nashville-based, singer-songwriter Alexis Donn. Announced across their respective social media pages, the unreleased track will be called "Salvation."

Unfortunately for the impatient readers out there, a preview of the upcoming single has not been shared. However, Excision has teased that the song might make an appearance in a DJ set this weekend, so fans should stay alert for its debut.

"Salvation" by Excision, Dion Timmer, and Alexis Donn is set to release on Friday, June 18th, 2021 on Excision's own Subsidia Records imprint.

