Excision is the Latest Major Electronic Music Artist to Join Audius

Excision joins REZZ, deadmau5, Zeds Dead and many more to have uploaded their music on the blockchain-powered Audius.
Rukes

One of the most popular artists in dubstep music has joined Audius, the music platform heard 'round the world in late 2020.

Excision has officially joined Audius and has a verified account as of today, November 5th, 2020. He is the latest major electronic music artist to join the burgeoning music platform, which utilizes blockchain technology to share music by creators and remit payouts. The renowned Lost Lands proprietor and Subsidia Records founder immediately uploaded 55 tracks, and Audius took to social media to exult in its newest member.

With its decentralized platform, Audius has emerged as the music industry's de facto disruptor in recent months. According to the company's white paper, it is currently serving over 500,000 users per month.

While the service has been lauded for its unique ability to pay out users in crypto, it has also been panned by detractors for its controversial lack of copyright infrastructure and surveillance. Regardless, during current times of strife in terms of the relationship between artists and streaming platforms, Audius has generally been regarded as an exciting venture. REZZ, deadmau5, 3LAU, Lido, Mr. Carmack, and Zeds Dead have all uploaded their music to the site.

You can peruse Excision's shiny new Audius profile here. For more information about Audius, check out the platform's official website.

