Excision's The Evolution Tour is Postponed Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus

Excision (real name Jeff Abel) is the latest to announce a tour cancellation due to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. One by one, states in the U.S. have been issuing mandatory capacity limits, so to get ahead of it artists have been postponing their events until further notice. Credit is due to these artists for prioritizing the fans' safety above all else.

Abel was currently on his 'The Evolution' Tour, which kicked off the end of January at The Thunderdome. Since then he's brought the new insane audiovisual experience across the U.S. to cities like Las Vegas, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Columbus and more. Joining him on tour were special guests Wooli, PhaseOne, Champagne Drip and more.

For the 14 shows postponed, they will be honoring the ticket for the makeup dates. No word yet whether if those who are unable to attend will get a full refund. While the ongoing months are still up in the air due to the virus, the rescheduled dates should be taken with a grain of salt. As of now, Lost Lands and Bass Canyon will proceed as planned but they will be monitoring the situation closely with health officials.

As the fear spreads alongside the pandemic, it's important to exercise smart judgment. Take the time to educate yourself on the prevention and response to COVID-19. You can learn everything here on the World Health Organization's page. Stay tuned as more information comes out in regards to this global situation.

