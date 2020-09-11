Excision Posts Cryptic Countdown

Fresh off the announcement of the enormous lineup for his virtual edition of Lost Lands, what more could Excision possibly have in store for us?

The dubstep fan-favorite took to social media today to post a cryptic countdown timer, sharing nothing but the equally mysterious caption, "Coming Soon," as well as a link to a website with a timer. The website simply reads, "Coming soon from the Excision team," which doesn't help fans one iota in their mission to figure out what he has planned. The site does allow visitors to subscribe to his newsletter, so they'll have to settle for the notion of being among the first to know about what's going on when X decides to spill the beans.

It's important to note that the timer will sputter out on Monday, September 28th at 12PM PT (3PM ET), which is two days after the conclusion of the third iteration of his "Couch Lands" series. Lost Lands aficionados should keep a close eye on Excision's set at the upcoming virtual concert, which he dubbed "very special" in a recent tweet. Mark your calendars to tune in on September 25th and 26th via the official Lost Lands Twitch channel.

You can check out the announcement and countdown below.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/excision/

Twitter: twitter.com/Excision

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PomQSb