Excision's Subsidia Records Revs Up For Release of Massive "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Excision's Subsidia Records Revs Up For Release of Massive "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Subsidia is returning with a heavy dose of bass fans are not going to want to miss.
Author:
Publish date:

Subsidia Records is back with another barrage of bass, showing no indication the label intends to pump the brakes anytime soon.

Excision and team are about to bestow another monstrous compilation offering on fans. Taking to Twitter, the label announced Night Vol. 3 is due out in a matter of days. For those not yet familiar, Subsidia's Night compilation series is reserved for the imprint's heaviest bass music releases compared to their melodically-focused Dawn and underground bass-centered Dusk series. The first two volumes, released in September and December of last year respectively, did not leave fans unsatisfied as they were treated to new offerings from YOOKIE, Kompany, JEANIE, TYNAN, and many others including Excision himself. 

The forthcoming third installment offers a similar promise as the lineup features numerous bass music heavyweights. Bear Grillz, Skellism, Monxx, Jessica Audiffred, Felmax, and more are ready to take over in what should be another blistering volume in the series. 

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long as Subsidia's Night Vol. 3 is out this Wednesday, February 3rd. 

FOLLOW SUBSIDIA RECORDS:

Website: subsidia.ca
Facebook: facebook.com/SubsidiaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/SubsidiaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/SubsidiaRecords

Related

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Subsidia Compilation Dropping Next Week

Another dose of hard-hitting dubstep is on tap for fans of Excision and his new record label.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Latest Wonky Compilation from Excision's Subsidia Records, "Dusk: Vol. 2"

Bass heads, it's time to preemptively put on your neck braces.

excision
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision's Subsidia Records Drops 20-Track "Night Volume 2" Compilation

Antiserum, Cyclops, Downlink, Jeanie, and more feature on this menacing dubstep song-cycle.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Get Lost in the Melodic Bass of Subsidia Records' Euphoric 18-Track "Dawn: Vol. 2" Compilation

The record features tracks by Man Cub, yetep and GhostDragon, and a massive collaboration between Excision and Whales.

subsidia
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Announces Artists on Upcoming Subsidia Melodic Showcase, "Dawn Vol. 2"

The upcoming compilation album is set to feature a new collaboration from Excision and Whales.

Excision
NEWS

Excision Announces New Record Label, Subsidia, and 118 New Tracks Dropping Monday

"118" is not a typo.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares List of Bass Music Heavyweights to Appear on Subsidia Records' "Dusk: Volume 2"

The second volume of his label's "Dusk" series is set to feature music from Dion Timmer, Sam Lamar, and Excision himself, among others.

Excision
FEATURES

Excision Opens the Gates to a New Bass Music Utopia, "Subsidia"

The leading bass artist released 118 new songs across three volumes in addition to his annual mix.