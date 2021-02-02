Excision's Subsidia Records Revs Up For Release of Massive "Night Vol. 3" Compilation

Subsidia Records is back with another barrage of bass, showing no indication the label intends to pump the brakes anytime soon.

Excision and team are about to bestow another monstrous compilation offering on fans. Taking to Twitter, the label announced Night Vol. 3 is due out in a matter of days. For those not yet familiar, Subsidia's Night compilation series is reserved for the imprint's heaviest bass music releases compared to their melodically-focused Dawn and underground bass-centered Dusk series. The first two volumes, released in September and December of last year respectively, did not leave fans unsatisfied as they were treated to new offerings from YOOKIE, Kompany, JEANIE, TYNAN, and many others including Excision himself.

The forthcoming third installment offers a similar promise as the lineup features numerous bass music heavyweights. Bear Grillz, Skellism, Monxx, Jessica Audiffred, Felmax, and more are ready to take over in what should be another blistering volume in the series.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long as Subsidia's Night Vol. 3 is out this Wednesday, February 3rd.

