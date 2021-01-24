Excision and Sullivan King Announce Release Date of New Collab

Excision and Sullivan King Announce Release Date of New Collab

Headbangers, start your engines.
"JEFF! WE HAVE TO TELL PEOPLE OUR COLLAB COMES OUT NEXT WEEK," dubstep heavyweight Sullivan King howled in a video posted Friday on Twitter. Referring to an anticipated collaboration with Excision, he later stated the track is officially due out tomorrow, Monday, January 25th via the latter's Subsidia Records imprint. 

Currently untitled, the new single will be the duo's third collaboration. Sully has previously dropped hints about the vocals on their new installment, alluding to a head--banging melodic bass style. 

The announcement videos posted to each producer's account, filmed on FaceTime, offer a hilarious glimpse into the pair's working relationship and longstanding friendship. The artists also released their own take on the beloved Bernie Sanders meme trend to share the news.

