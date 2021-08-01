Excision Teases Big Announcement Coming In Early August 2021

The leading bass act shared no details about what's to come other than a video of his logo written in sand.

It's safe to say Excision is teasing something huge.

Across his social media pages, the Bass Canyon and Lost Lands festival proprietor shared a short video of his logo written in sand. It proceeds to be washed away by the tide before text appears to reveal that an announcement is coming next week.

While teasers are far from uncommon in the electronic music world—especially "announcements of announcements" by DJs—the fact that a dedicated website was developed for whatever Excision has in store is certainly buzzworthy.

Naturally, seconds after posting the teaser, fans and artists alike began wildly speculating about what's on the way. Unfortunately for those looking for details on what's to come, Excision stopped short of sharing any concrete information. He's set to reveal his summertime surprise on Tuesday, August 3rd at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

You can check out Excision's teaser below and sign up for notifications here.

