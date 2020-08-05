Excision and Wooli Announce "Evolution EP" Remix Pack and Release Date

Excision and Wooli released their collaborative Evolution EP back in September 2019, dropping a 4-track bass bomb on their loyal fanbases. The record tied a bow on months of anticipation following the record's teasing in many of their live shows.

The dubstep dynamos have now announced a remix pack for Evolution, and Excision took to Instagram to rhapsodize about the project. "Headbangers! [Wooli] & I are dropping Evolution EP: The Remixes on Aug 18th!!" he wrote.

The bundle, which is slated for an August 18th release, features two free bonus reworks in addition to the currently unannounced official remixes. One of those free downloads, a screeching dubstep rendition of Evolution cut "Lockdown" by young gun MadReckless, was unveiled yesterday. Excision and Wooli fans may recognize the explosive edit from the former's "Evolution" tour.

You can listen to the MadReckless remix of "Lockdown" below ahead of the release of the full remix pack.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision/

Instagram: instagram.com/excisionofficial/

Twitter: twitter.com/Excision

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PomQSb

FOLLOW WOOLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/woolimusic/

Twitter: twitter.com/woolimusic

Instagram: instagram.com/woolimusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2DxVXse